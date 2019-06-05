Community turns out to support George County teen recovering after wreck

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - De’Lynn Livingston is one of three teenagers who was critically injured in a car wreck nearly a month ago.
While his classmates showed their support by building him a robot to get him across the stage on graduation night, the community support didn’t end there.
While his family remained by his side, people came by and took care of their yard and set signs up across Lucedale praying for his recovery.
“It was breathtaking. On my way home, they actually put up signs every couple of miles they wrote, ‘Alright buddy, you’re almost here.’ ‘You almost did it.’ ‘You’re almost home,'" said De’Lynn.
With the help of donations from Jack’s Hardware Store, who donated supplies, a ramp was also built outside of De’Lynn’s house, allowing the teen to get in and out of his home. But exactly who built it still remains a mystery.
The signs and the ramp made him smile but he had no idea what was waiting for him upon his return home.
"We pulled in the drive way to this big crowd going 'Woooo'."
Dozens of those closest to De’Lynn showed up to surprise him on his return home from the hospital. Both of his buddies who were in the accident with him were also able to attend.
“My first reaction was probably just, thank God I’m finally home," he said. "I was so excited and just ready to be home and just to come home and have all my family and friends there meeting me just meant that much more.”
De’lynn is recovering from a C-4 neck fracture, five abdominal surgeries, a rod that was put inside his femur, a broken pelvis and a broken foot. Yet his experience at the hospital has only strengthened his desire to make a difference by becoming a nurse.
"I still plan on wanting to become a nurse. The nurses at the hospital were just so nice and just so helpful."
Upon reflection, De'lynn admitted one moment stood out.
“They came in with this giant card and all the nurses throughout the hospital signed it for me and I thought that if they are really showing these acts of kindness to just some random patient, it is another reason why I wanted to do it.”
His recovery required the use of 58 units of blood. His family is now paying it forward by holding a blood drive Wednesday June 12 at Southern Hearts Hospice in Wiggins. People can donate blood from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.