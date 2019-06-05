City leaders approve Town Commons plans

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier city leaders voted to move forward with plans for a recreational community behind the Singing River Mall property Tuesday night. Approving plans means Seymour Engineering can submit the proper permits to get the ball rolling.
Town Commons will include an amphitheater, splash pad, musical fountain, courts for basketball, pickleball and volleyball, a pond, and so much more.
Seymour Engineering presented its plans for the area north of the roundabout to the council last month. It’s 33 acres of city-owned property.
City leaders are hoping Town Commons will drum up business for the mall.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.