Brickyard Bayou Bike Park overgrown and not fully ready for ribbon cutting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The trails in Brickyard Bayou are near completion but are still a work in progress.
According to Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines, the city bought the property in the late 90′s for $18 million after a series of floods ravaged homes in the area. But this overgrown park has been an eyesore and popular dumping spot for a number of years.
“We have a lot of work to go on the BMX trail," said Holmes-Hines. "I believe that what we need to understand is that this is truly the second time that we’ve tried to pull this off and we’re hoping to have it by the end of summer.”
Moments after reaching out to Holmes-Hines about the condition of the trails, city workers showed up and started spraying the trails.
“We’ve gotta get the grass cut, we gotta get it cut. Then we use our in-house crews, our people and try and get these mounds built," Holmes-Hines said. "Hopefully, we will get that done before the end of the summer. I know everybody’s excited. So, this is going to be an extremely positive thing.”
While city officials say that this park has not yet officially been opened, they’ve still done very little to rectify the littering issue that has become a very real problem.
“Currently we have a problem city-wide with tires," said Gus Wesson, the city’s Leisure Services Director. "I mean, this is the area that before we were out there, tires were a major issue. We’re talking about hundreds of tires every week.”
Wesson said that cleaning up and opening the park to the city’s residents will help to solve the problem. “So the goal is to clean up the trees a little bit more and get riders out there and get people on that side of the park.”
