Beer pong, Xbox, and shuffleboard: It’s all coming to Harrah’s Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new high-tech gaming and sports venue will soon be opening at Harrah’s Gulf Coast that will feature popular bar games, as well as sports betting and high-tech gambling options.
The Biloxi resort is expanding its current sports betting and entertainment experiences with the opening of 406 Club. The club will include high-tech amenities, including modern, interactive LCD screens where fans can watch a variety of sports games.
Food and beverage specials will also be offered on game day, as well as live music and bar games like beer pong, shuffleboard and foosball. There will also be three exclusive fan caves that can be reserved, each of which will feature Xbox consoles for video game play.
The venue will also be the first to feature Bar Top Gaming by Interblock in the state of Mississippi. Described as an “elegant play station”, Interblock’s Bar Top Gaming offers a luxury, fast and interactive entertainment experience for both traditional and non-traditional casino games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, baccarat, and popular video poker themes. The Bar Top Games are sleek and modern in appearance, and feature 18 casino games, allowing guests to play up to four games simultaneously.
The 406 Club will be centrally located on the casino floor and include sports betting kiosks for in-moment sports wagers. The new addition will complement The Book, the current sports wagering venue at the casino, which opened in August 2018 following the legalization of sports betting in Mississippi.
“When we opened The Book last August, we knew it was the first phase of many in the sports betting and entertainment arena for our casino and resort,” said Jonathan Jones, general manager of Harrah’s Gulf Coast. “The construction and launch of 406 Club is the next step in that evolution, and is made all the more exciting by our parent company, Caesars Entertainment’s, exclusive, first-ever casino partnership with the NFL.
The 406 Club is expected to open in August of this year.
