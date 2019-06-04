West Harrison, MGCCC alum Brandon Parker drafted in 10th round by Atlanta Braves

The former Hurricane quickly made an impact in Perkinston, winning NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year as well as earning All-American, All-Region 23 and All-MACJC honors after his stellar freshman campaign. That year, Parker broke the Gulf Coast single-season home run record with 24 and drove in an NJCAA-leading 81 runs. His efforts earned him a place on the NJCAA National Team which finished second at the NBC World Series.