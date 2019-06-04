West Harrison, MGCCC alum Brandon Parker drafted in 10th round by Atlanta Braves

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former West Harrison and MGCCC outfielder Brandon Parker was selected in the 10th round (307th overall) by the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft. He entered the draft as the #28 JUCO prospect according to Perfect Game Baseball.
Parker previously signed to continue his collegiate career at Dallas Baptist University.
The former Hurricane quickly made an impact in Perkinston, winning NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year as well as earning All-American, All-Region 23 and All-MACJC honors after his stellar freshman campaign. That year, Parker broke the Gulf Coast single-season home run record with 24 and drove in an NJCAA-leading 81 runs. His efforts earned him a place on the NJCAA National Team which finished second at the NBC World Series.
In his sophomore year, Parker averaged .359 at the plate to go with 48 RBI and a team-leading 14 home runs.
As a senior at West Harrison High School, Parker batted .337 with five home runs and 29 RBI.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.