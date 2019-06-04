Tennessee teens make Waveland their home this week

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) -What does a small town like Waveland have in connection to a big city like Nashville? Well, each year a group of teens from the area comes down to the Coast for their annual service project.
Around 200 teenagers call this community improvement project Servio Deo or serving God.
"We've painted trash cans, and we've done lots of yard work,” said Isabeella Doyle.
For this group, Servio Deo is a yearly pilgrimage from Tennessee to Waveland that began as a post-Katrina service project. A lot is on the agenda for these kids this week, as they work during the day and sleep at night nearby St. Stanislaus.
Whether it’s putting in mulch at city hall or putting sod and painting the road at the Katrina Ground Zero museum, this group says they still see the need to serve even nearly 15 years after Katrina came ashore.
“It’s exciting to come down and serve and come to a place where we were needed and help," said Adam Bruce. “Obviously, the storm was a huge deal, and it’s cool to come down here and see what needs to be done and help clean up.”
