Small businesses prove to have a big impact on the American economy

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve ever wondered about the impact that small businesses have on the American economy, consider this. There are 30 million small businesses in the U.S. Sixty-two percent of all new private sectors jobs are created by small businesses.
More than 600,000 new small businesses will open this year. One of those businesses opened Tuesday in downtown Ocean Springs.
With the ribbon cut, it’s time to get down to business at The District Coffee Company. The owners believe in this business.
“We’re very confident. Ocean Springs is a growing place. We made the investment here. We saw the need. We took an old building, revitalized it and the support, so far, has been outstanding, said owner Adam Miller.
That support comes from customers, like Stacy Howell. Without them, there is no business.
“Local business is the backbone of our economy, and to be able to be here to support this new incredible coffee shop and all the great things it represents is great to be a part of,” Howell explained.
Those in the business of attracting new business realize the need for growth. That’s the word from Chamber of Commerce director Cynthia Sutton.
“In any community, small business is very important. It is the economic driver to who we are. It’s the character of our town. It makes our town who it is,” she said.
There’s also a local impact that can’t be measured.
“You’re not sending some corporate person a new car by buying here. You are helping our children grow and learn and maybe have their own business one day,” said business manager Veronica Parker.
Starting any business is a risky proposition. There’s a lot of hard work, a lot of long hours, a lot of money involved and there’s always the chance of failure. But Sutton says that’s where a local entity like a chamber of commerce can play a huge role.
“When they are ready to open their business, we’re there to help them with marketing. We have connections. We have resources where they can learn about how to put a business plan together,” she explained.
Still, the advice from new entrepreneurs is always the same. It may be the key to success and staying a step ahead of the competition for Miller and others.
“Going into any business, you better be nervous,” said Miller.
Miller says he has hired four part-time employees to help operate the new business.
