Police investigating ‘accidental’ shooting at Gulfport apartment complex

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Gulfport apartment complex in the 1400 block of 28th Street.
According to authorities, a male victim was shot in the arm and is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the shooting appears to be accidental.
Police have not released any other information about the victim.
Witnesses at the apartment complex say the victim ran to the office after being shot. The office is reportedly taped off with crime scene tape as police investigate. The victim has been taken to a nearby hospital.
