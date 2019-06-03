Police: Hammond boy accused of stabbing babysitter to death

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 13-year-old Albany boy is accused of fatally stabbing a woman who was babysitting him early Sunday (June 2), according to Hammond Police officials.
Around 1:50 a.m., Hammond Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a woman was stabbed on South Scalan Street. Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, 30-year-old Cierra Miller, with stab wounds to her neck and head. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Neighbors said they were still in disbelief Monday and said they couldn’t understand why the child would attack Miller, who police said often let the boy stay at her home while she watched him.
According to Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron, Miller called the boys mother shortly before 2 a.m., saying she’d been stabbed. The mother called police, who tried to revive Miller but were unable to save her. Bergeron said they their investigation led them to the boy, who is a family friend of Miller’s.
“This wasn’t just a random act of violence. This was definitely, almost, a domestic scenario, with somebody who knows somebody,” Bergeron said. “It’s just unfortunate that someone so young would take the life of somebody else, and their families are left to deal with the long-term impacts of - not only losing somebody’s life, such as a victim -- but a 13-year-old who has chosen to do this.”
Hyacinth Bono was friends with Miller and said she was deeply loved by her friends and community. Bono said Miller will be greatly missed.
“I didn’t think anyone would ever want to hurt her. I’m not understanding, I’m still not understanding it,” Bono said. “I still look out my window because I’m so used to her on the porch with the children, or she’ll be washing her car, just standing right here saying, ‘Hey friend.’ It just hurts.”
Bergeron said officers picked up the boy at his house in Albany and brought him into custody without further incident. He was later booked into the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder.
As of Monday evening, police had not released the name of the suspect.
Police said their investigation is still ongoing and anyone with additional information should contact Detective Myles Miller with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740 or by email at Miller_MA@hammond.org, or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
