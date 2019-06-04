More Mississippi 3rd graders pass statewide reading assessment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Almost 3,000 Mississippi 3rd graders passed a retest of the statewide reading assessment, bringing the total number of passing students to 28,968, or 82.8%.
The remaining students will have one more opportunity to retest before the start of the new school year. Those test dates will be scheduled by the local school districts between June 24 and July 12.
Last month, the Mississippi Department of Education announced that one in four Mississippi 3rd graders did not pass the initial reading assessment. Passing the test is required for promotion to the 4th grade, unless the student meets one of the good cause exemptions specified in the law.
Exemptions apply to certain students with disabilities, students learning English or students who have been previously retained. Local school districts determine which of their students who did not pass qualify for one of the good cause exemptions for promotion to 4th grade.
Of the 8,941 students who did not pass the initial test, 7,445 were retested and 2,911 passed the retest. Students who did not retest may have met one of the good cause exemptions.
Mississippi raised its threshold this year, mandating that students reach the middle of five scoring levels. Because of that change, officials predicted passing rates would drop from last year, which they did significantly.
“The passing score was raised to get closer to measuring proficiency. Once we raised expectations, students and teachers have proven, once again, they can meet higher academic standards,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “We must not let up on our efforts to ensure that all students are equipped with strong reading skills by the end of 3rd grade so they can be successful throughout their education.”
