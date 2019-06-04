Man leaves over $600K to Harrison County School District after his death

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County School District received a surprise donation. The district recently learned a man named Darrell Saucier died in April. Saucier chose the district as a beneficiary of his savings account.
“We are truly amazed and deeply grateful to be the recipient of this generous gift from Mr. Darrell Saucier. This large donation shows that Mr. Saucier loved the children of this district and wanted to support their education," said district superintedent, Roy Gill.
The total amount of his donation was $642,884.84. This is the largest donation the Harrison County School District has received in its 63 year history.
"We have been blessed by Mr. Saucier’s generosity, and we cannot thank him enough for wanting to invest in our students’ future. Our hearts and prayers are with Mr. Saucier’s family. We pledge to honor Mr. Saucier’s wishes to use his donation to benefit the children of this community,” Gill said.
With that much money comes a lot of responsibility. Saucier’s nephew, Dudley Carver, wishes his uncle made a hard copy of what the money should be used for.
"That’s a pretty big hunk of money not to be used for what it’s intended for. I wish he would have wrote it down,” he said.
Carver, said the majority of the money came from the sale of the family farm several years ago.
"He would not want that to be wasted. He would want it to be used to help children,” he said.
Why the school district? Carver said the family doesn’t have any teachers, but says Saucier believed in education and wanted the money to go somewhere good for children.
In fact, the donation even came as a shock to Carver.
“I’m surprised he didn’t send it to St. Jude or something, but I guess he wanted to help local kids,” he said.
Carver described his uncle as an Army veteran, who just lived a simple life.
“Uncle Darrell was a very private person, lived a quiet, beanie weenie, potted meat life. He wasn’t flashy about anything," he said.
So what exactly should the money be spent on? Carver said he believes his uncle would want to see it spent on “a playground at an elementary school, new monitors for kids for classrooms".
