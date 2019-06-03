The Legacy of Ms Leah: Iconic chef to be honored with day of remembrance

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A city-wide remembrance for restaurant legend and local icon Leah Chase will likely be held next week, Mayor Latoya Cantrell said Monday (June 3). A public viewing will be hosted Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Xavier University Convocation Center, followed by a celebration at 6 p.m.
Cantrell and many others are talking about the legacy of a woman with an incredible work ethic, who inspired everyone from young political leaders, to aspiring chefs. She died on June 1 at the age of 96.
For decades, Chase presided over a restaurant that hosted presidents and civil rights icons, all coming to have a bite of creole food and an earful of advice.
“Very empowering to me personally - being the first woman mayor, and African American - she wanted me to succeed not for me personally, but for the city of New Orleans,” Cantrell said.
Chase was an inspiration to all who met her. She kept on working until the end, often even on the days of the deaths of her husband and daughter, as she told our Nancy Parker, back in October.
“When Dooky died I was in the kitchen. There may have been tears in the gumbo, but that’s what got me over,” Chase said in that interview.
Her attitude and work ethic were infectious, said restaurateur Susan Spicer.
“We felt like kindred spirits, we loved being in our kitchens,” Spicer said.
Chase was especially inspiring to Spicer. As a young female chef who built her own restaurant legacy, Spicer said she marvels at Chase’s longevity.
“I can’t say I hope I’m still in the kitchen at 96," Spicer said. “She was just amazing.”
Men learned from Chase too, like Greg Riggio -- who helped found the Zea’s Restaurant Group.
“She was the kindest person you would meet, and a pure soul,” he said.
Riggio said he turned to Chase for guidance early in his career.
“Ms. Chase would come over to the culinary school, and she would make you feel like you were the only person in the room when she talked to you,” Riggio said.
Riggio was also involved in an effort by the hospitality foundation to help Chase get back on her feet after her own restaurant flooded during Katrina.
“For her, that touched her so much, that other folks came and helped her out ,” Riggio said.
Now, City Hall is working the Chase’s family members on organizing a proper remembrance.
While the city works on a memorial, those who met her, will never forget.
“I was thinking, New Orleans without Leah is hard to imagine," Spicer said. “What a void, but it’s not a void at all. She left a shining light and a beacon of inspiration.”
Mayor Cantrell says she is working with the family on a public remembrance for Leah Chase.
The family announced Monday night the funeral will be held next week on June 10 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on St. Philip Street. Visitation will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the Rosary will begin immediately following. Mass will start at noon.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.