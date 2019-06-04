Hot for now, wetter times coming

For today, expect mostly sunny and hot weather once again with highs reaching the lower to mid 90s and heat index up to 103. An isolated shower or two will be possible, mainly for inland areas. For tonight, expect increasing cloudiness overnight with muggy lows in the 70s. Deep Gulf moisture is expected to spread across the area Wednesday through Saturday. An approaching storm system will interact with the moisture and produce scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms through this period. A few storms may become strong each afternoon, capable of producing strong wind gusts and periods of heavy rainfall. There may be a potential for localized ponding of water in places where heavy rainfall occurs Thursday through Saturday. Two to four inches of heavy rainfall will be possible in South Mississippi over the next seven days. At least the wet weather could mean slightly less hot conditions with highs in the 80s for the late-week timeframe.