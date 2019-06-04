Heated police exchange in AL goes viral; investigation underway

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An encounter with a Decatur police officer captured on cellphone video is going viral. It shows a verbal exchange between two men and an officer. And it has many questioning what are your rights versus an officer’s.
The video has been shared online thousands of times and has even been picked up by several blogs across the country.
This video is now the center of an internal affairs investigation.
It it, the conversation is already heated when one of the men asks the officer for his name and badge number. The officer gives his badge number but not his name. The man accuses the officer of approaching in a threatening manner, which the officer denies.
The man says the officer “can’t touch” him then asks to speak to his supervisor. The officer replies with “I am the supervisor.”
The man then asks, “What was your name and badge number again?”
The officer replies “**** you!...**** you is my name!”
A Decatur Police Department spokeswoman confirmed it is their officer in the video. The police department is now investigating what happened.
In these moments, lawyers we spoke with say you do have the right to question and ask for badge numbers.
Additionally, officers have the right to search and briefly detain you under Terry's Law. It's commonly known as stop-and-frisk.
WAFF 48 News will stay on top of this and push for clarity from both sides.
