Gulfport city leaders want residents’ input on ‘Backlot Project’

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine a community of retail shops, places to eat and small businesses that provide a great gathering place for residents after work and on the weekends. That’s exactly what city and business leaders want to bring to downtown Gulfport.
But before workers start on the new devleopment, city leaders want to hear from residents first.
A meeting inviting residents to join the conversation, meet the design team, take a look at the concepts and bring new ideas to the table is being held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Gulfport.
Officials describe the Backlot at Trackside Innovation District as an urban retail and hospitality community that utilize refurbished cargo containers and newly constructed retail clusters in a public and private partnership.
Gulfport Main Street director, Laurie Toups, says funding for the project is coming from a “true public investment” going on.
“So, we’re working with the city with the land. We’ve got some grant money coming in through various investors and people that we’ve worked with before. We’ve got private enterprise coming in who will be invested in it,” she explained.
Toups said it’s a great investment and something that’s going to be unique to downtown Gulfport.
The address to City Hall is 2309 15th Street in downtown Gulfport.
