Grisham & Bettinger win Southern League weekly honors

On Friday night, Grisham helped spur the Shuckers’ comeback from a 4-0 hole, doubling in the sixth before coming in to score the first Biloxi run of the game. Grisham then doubled in a pair of runners in his ensuing at bat in the seventh and scored two batter later to tie the game. With the scored knotted at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth, Grisham cranked a go-ahead three-run homer to right, putting Biloxi in front for good. The Brewers #30 prospect finished Friday night 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and five RBI. It was just the second time in Grisham’s career he’s recorded a five-RBI game.