Grisham & Bettinger win Southern League weekly honors

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - Biloxi Shuckers RHP Alec Bettinger has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for May 27 to June 2. Bettinger becomes the second Shuckers pitcher to earn the award in 2019, joining fellow RHP Trey Supak. Biloxi swept the weekly Southern League awards as Trent Grisham was named the Southern League Player of the Week, the first time in team history the Shuckers have taken home both awards in a week.
During the week, Bettinger made two starts for the Shuckers, going 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA. The 23-year-old pitched 12.0 innings, tied for the Southern League lead for the week, while allowing just one run on six hits. Bettinger finished tied for second in the Southern League in strikeouts (15) for the week, fifth in WHIP (0.75), and was the only starting pitcher to win two games during the week.
Bettinger’s first outing came on May 28 at MGM Park in the Shuckers series opener against the Tennessee Smokies. The former University of Virginia Cavalier retired the first ten batters he faced and allowed just four base runners over six shutout innings, walking one while striking out six. He also drew a walk in one of his two plate appearance and came in to score on an RBI triple by Southern League Player of the Week, Trent Grisham.
On Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park, Bettinger issued a walk to the first batter he faced but retired the next twelve men in order, taking a no-hitter to the fifth inning. The only run allowed over his six innings scored on a groundout in the fifth. Bettinger allowed just three hits for the second straight game and notched nine strikeouts, one shy of his season-high mark.
Taken in the 10th round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of Virginia, Bettinger’s start on May 28 capped an impressive May where he went 2-2 with a 2.40 ERA. He currently ranks second in the Southern League in strikeouts (67), seventh in innings pitched (58.2) and ninth in WHIP (1.11) among pitchers who qualify.
Trent Grisham becomes the second Shuckers player to take home the Southern League Player of the Week award in 2019, joining Weston Wilson.
Over six games, Grisham slashed .409/.517/1.136 while leading the league in RBI (12), runs scored (8), extra-base hits (9), slugging percentage and OPS (1.654). He tied for the league lead in doubles (5) and home runs (3) and finished third in walks (8). The 22-year-old struck out just twice in 28 plate appearances and recorded three multi-hit games during the week.
Prior to the start of the league week, Grisham came a double shy of the cycle on May 26 in Mobile, going 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run, three RBI and a run scored. He carried that momentum into Tuesday’s series opener against the Smokies, going 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run scored.
On Friday night, Grisham helped spur the Shuckers’ comeback from a 4-0 hole, doubling in the sixth before coming in to score the first Biloxi run of the game. Grisham then doubled in a pair of runners in his ensuing at bat in the seventh and scored two batter later to tie the game. With the scored knotted at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth, Grisham cranked a go-ahead three-run homer to right, putting Biloxi in front for good. The Brewers #30 prospect finished Friday night 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and five RBI. It was just the second time in Grisham’s career he’s recorded a five-RBI game.
The hot streak continued for Grisham on Saturday night when he reached base safely all six times he stepped to the plate against Tennessee. The Fort Worth, TX native walked in his first at bat before doubling in the third and launching a solo home run in the fifth. He was walked three times during the rest of the game, including an intentional walk to load the bases in extra innings.
At Trustmark Park on Sunday evening, Grisham homered for the third time in three days, hitting a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. It’s just the fifth time in Shuckers history a batter has homered in at least three consecutive days. Grisham also added a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, giving him four RBI on the evening.
Taken by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Grisham is currently second in the Southern League in total bases (96) and extra-base hits (24), third in OPS (.837) and walks (31), tied for third in RBI (31), tied for fourth in home runs (9) and fifth in slugging percentage (.482). This is the first Player of the Week honor for Grisham in his career.
The Shuckers continue their series with the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday with a 6:35 pm first pitch. Biloxi will send RHP Trey Supak (6-2, 1.85) to the mound and Mississippi will throw RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-1, 4.91).