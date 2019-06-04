Gas prices may fall below $2 in some areas this summer

“Oil prices have plummeted nearly $14 in the last 8 weeks, prompted by worries about President Trump’s tariffs on China and now also Mexico, undermining the U.S. and global economy, and perhaps leading to a slowdown in oil demand at the same time as U.S. oil inventories have rebounded sharply," said DeHaan. "While there may be volatility and a return to higher prices should Trump make a deal to avoid tariffs on both the countries, for now, it’s going to be a big win at the gas pump with prices in most areas likely to fall notably in the week ahead.”