Garden to provide free fruits, vegetables for Scarlet Pearl employees

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s a new way for employees at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort to get fresh fruits and vegetables on the dinner table.
“One of the concerns was that vegetables are really expensive. We want our employees to be healthy, and so, one of our employees that had some health problems said, ‘you know, it’d be nice if you had a garden’, and we said, ‘yes, that’s an awesome, an awesome idea’," said Donna Hight, Vice President of Human Resources.
That idea became reality with the Associate Garden.
A planter box just outside the casino and resort is filled with growing tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, bell peppers and more. Any one who works for Scarlet Pearl can take home what they need from the garden for free.
“All they have to do is say, ‘hey, can I have some vegetables’, and we’ll put it in a paper bag for you. We have a little cart at the entrance, and so, when you’re leaving from work, you can take your vegetables for you and your family," said Hight.
It’ll still be a few weeks before the fruits and vegetables will be ready to pick, though some are growing faster than others. Benefits manager Kathy Stover pulled the first cucumber from the garden, less than an hour after Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.
An exciting first pick, and the Scarlet Pearl hopes it won’t be long before employees can really put their green thumbs to use.
“The next step after we’re through with this.. we are going to plant them ourselves. We did have assistance with planting these, but we are going to plant them ourselves and maintain it all the way through,” said Stover.
Scarlet Pearl says creating a healthy workplace is a top priority, and this garden is just one of many ways they’re doing that.
“Healthy employees are happy employees, and so, we really care about our employees. We do say we’re family here, and of course you want your family to be healthy. And so that’s important to us," said Hight.
Employees will volunteer to be part of the ‘green team’ which will maintain the garden. Scarlet Pearl says the goal is to continue growing the garden over the next few years.
