Freshwater intrusion not a problem for some Coast seafood purveyors and restaurateurs

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s shrimp season is delayed because the DMR’s Office of Marine Fisheries determined that the shrimp are not of legal size just yet.
But seafood restaurants and their suppliers haven’t let that slow them down. They are currently sourcing Louisiana waters for their catches and have noticed, according to them, a delightful change in some of the seafood that they are serving.
Sean Desporte and his family have owned Desporte’s Seafood for over 125 years. Desporte said they are not seeing any decrease in the amount of fish and shrimp at all.
“Actually, I’ve been on the boat three or four days this week, three or four days last week. And around the islands, there’s more bait and shrimp than I’ve seen lately," Desporte said.
Desporte said their boats, that are shrimping in Louisiana waters, are not seeing decreases in size either.
“All of the shrimpers are telling me that they’re catching a lot of big jumbo shrimp and a lot of smaller shrimp," Desporte told WLOX.
He says that fresh water finds its way into the Gulf every year at this time.
“We had a lot of rain water coming up from the rivers, and we had the spillway open," said Desporte. "So, every year it happens when there’s that much rain. It’s the same thing as normal.”
Restaurant owner Rob Stinson said the quality of seafood arriving in his kitchen has increased.
“You know, we have been lucky, and we have escaped any negative effect whatsoever. We’re getting great shrimp, great fish, and we really haven’t experienced any problems," said Stinson. "If anything, the shrimp are probably at an all-time high right now.”
Stinson said that choosing his seafood suppliers wisely has helped, especially with the oysters.
“We’re really particular where we buy them, and we have not has ours affected whatsoever," Stinson said. "And you know, I think in general, as long as you’re careful where you purchase, you’re not going to have a problem right now.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.