Former City of Moss Point employees plead guilty to embezzling $13,000

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two former city employees in Moss Point have admitted to embezzling over $13,000 from the city’s water department.
Kenya Bowens and Lakeshia Benton both pleaded guilty on Tuesday to embezzlement. The two women were arrested in January 2019 and charged with stealing more than $13,000 from the city.
According to State Auditor Shad White, the women collected cash payments from individuals who were paying water bill fines, then voided the transaction receipts for those fine payments. The two employees would embezzle the fines they collected, concealing the cash in paper to take outside the office. The women would then meet outside of work after hours to split the money. The scheme was discovered when a water department manager noticed the excessive amount of voided transactions recorded by Bowens and Benton.
Records indicate Bowens is responsible for $11,840.11, and Benton is responsible for $1,912.89 of improperly altered transactions, according to the state auditor’s office. The embezzlement is suspected to have taken place from March 2015 to August 2016.
“It’s good to see justice done in this case," said White. "Theft of public funds is not a victimless crime. The taxpayers and anyone paying a water bill in Moss Point were the victims. Every water department in the state should take notice. This kind of behavior is being monitored. We will hold you accountable if you steal.”
At the time of arrest, agents issued Bowens and Benton separate demand letters for over $30,000 cumulatively, which includes interest and investigative costs. Since then, the state auditor's office has recovered more than $30,000 and returned the full amount of the demands to the city.
Both Bowens and Benton are scheduled to be sentenced June 11 in front of Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Dale Harkey. If convicted, each woman faces the maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine or 20 years in prison.
This case was prosecuted by District Attorney Angel McIlrath..
