Coast Transit Authority to drop Biloxi-D’Iberville route

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Transit Authority is dropping the Biloxi-D’Iberville bus route later this month, saying there are not enough riders to continue it.
Route 32 began as a test in December 2017, initially taking riders from Popps Ferry Road at Cedar Lake to the Promenade in D’Iberville. The route then expanded, beginning at the Margaret Sherry Library with stops at Cedar Lake Medical Center and the neighborhood Walmart store.
Despite having low ridership during the first few months of Route 32, Biloxi and D’Iberville worked together to keep the line open. Ultimately, however, the increase wasn’t enough to keep the route open.
The route needed at least 3,000 people to ride it each month, which is about seven people per hour. CTA officials said this particular route did not have that.
“During the initial demonstration project, it only averaged 2.4 (riders) per hour,” said CTA executive director Kevin Coggin. “It built a little bit but not at the level to sustain and it costs a lot of money to put these routes out here and we all have limited resources, us and the city.”
The last day the route will be in service is June 15. CTA recommends that people who use this route begin looking into other ways of getting around.
To check all of the bus routes offered by Coast Transit Authority, visit their website HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.