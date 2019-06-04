Citizens taking action against Bonne Carre Spillway’s after effects

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Since its opening, the Bonne Carre Spillway has been criticized as a negative aspect for the Mississippi Coast. It floods the Mississippi Sound with fresh water, in turn greatly hurting sea life and all the industry on the Coast which relies on it.
Harrison County supervisors passed a resolution Monday due to these indications. That resolution asks Mississippi leaders to be more involved in the decision to open spillways in Louisiana.
“If we have animals that are dead and washing up on our shore. That is a very bad indication of what is happening to our environment," said Harrison County supervisor, Connie Rockco. “It’s going to be astronomical if we don’t stop this freshwater from coming in at a rate that it is now. It is not only freshwater, but it is polluted water.”
Rockco points to the fact that many tributaries drain straight into the Mississippi River. Yet at the moment, it is the water’s salinity, or lack thereof that is causing an effect.
The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies reported 118 dolphins and 145 sea turtles washed ashore dead this year already. The highest total in the last 9 years, and we’re only halfway through the year.
“It is not just about environmentalists and their ideas about the environment. This is affecting the entire Gulf Coast and its economy,” said Rockco.
Charter Boat Captain Ronnie Daniels agrees, which is why he is helping lead a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the side effects of all the fresh water.
“There is more to this issue. If you don’t fish, even if you don’t come down to the beach, you’re still affected by this because there is an economic side to all this,” said Daniels.
The fact that the entire Coast is affected by this issue is what has Mr. Daniels inviting any and all concerned parties to come and ask questions at the Save Our Coast Meeting Wednesday.
“It is open to everybody. We want to bring as many people together on this issue as we can because that is what it is going to take to affect change on what is going on here," he explained. "It is going to take everyone speaking up, speaking their voice and coming together, so we can get changes made on this.”
Citizens who attend will be able to have their questions answered by marine scientists, local leaders and those who have been affected the most by the Spillway’s opening. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, and all are invited.
