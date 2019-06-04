Bay St. Louis soldier remembered 50 years after being killed in Vietnam War

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A small group gathered Monday evening to remember the life of an American hero who died 50 years ago in the Vietnam War.
Bay St. Louis native Thomas Williams was a young Army corporal serving his country overseas when he was killed on June 5, 1969. Half a century later, his death is still a tender subject for the people who knew him as Tom, or Tommy.
They say Williams was like a big brother to many of them when they were children. He was always looking out for them, never afraid to give up his time to help someone in need, and always ready to answer the call.
Now, 50 years later they want to show their gratitude towards him.
“Thomas is a hometown hero," said Sharon Singleton. "He’s not just a hometown hero, he is a national hero and I feel like he deserves the recognition of a hero. We can’t let him just be another name on the Vietnam Wall. We need to celebrate and pay tribute to him. He is worthy of that.”
Thomas was killed by shrapnel in Vietnam. He was one of three other men from Bay St. Louis who died in that war.
One of the things his family and friends say they would like to see is a street dedicated to the men from Bay St. Louis who died fighting in Vietnam or a plaque to honor them and help keep their legacy alive and in public sight.
