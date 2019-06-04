Another hot day! Rain chances increase tomorrow.

It’s another hot day with highs in the 90s! A few showers may pop up today, mainly north of I-10. It’s going to be warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70s.
More moisture is expected to move in on Wednesday, and we’ll see scattered showers and storms through the day. Highs will be cooler in the upper 80s.
There is still a chance that a disturbance along the coast of Mexico could become a tropical depression. However, the National Hurricane Center has dropped this chance to 40%. Some tropical moisture from this disturbance will move near us by Thursday and Friday. This will help bring more showers and storms by the end of the week. Thanks to the rain, highs will drop into the mid 80s.
