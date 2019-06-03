Shrimpers pray for healthy waters at 90th annual Blessing of the Fleet

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Blessing of the Fleet in Biloxi celebrated 90 years Sunday, with Coast fishermen and shrimpers praying for a plentiful season.
The ceremonial wreath kicked off the the Blessing of the Fleet.
“The wreath drop is really important to us,” said Emily Aldrich, Shrimp Queen pageant coordinator. “For 90 years, we’ve been able to carry on this tradition, to carry on our heritage and to continue to bless our waters and pray for a bountiful season.”
Dozens gathered to watch the wreath fall into the Biloxi Channel, honoring those who have given their all to the shrimping industry.
Aldrich explained, “Whether they lost their lives at sea or by sickness, health, it’s our way of remembering them.”
Father Greg Barras sprinkled holy water onto passing vessels during the South’s oldest blessing of the fleet.
Among them was Shrimp Queen Alexis Trochesset’s family boat. She said shrimping has been a big part of her upbringing.
“I’m directly connected through my grandparents as well as six generation deep on both sides of my family,” said Trochesset.
Trochesset said she is excited to represent Biloxi’s legacy as the former seafood capital of the world. “I’ve always looked up to it and now it’s my turn, so it makes me happy," she said.
Some pointed out that there are a lot less fishermen on the sea than in years past.
“It’s nothing like it used to be when we were young but its still a nice boat ride,” said Biloxi resident Randy Barrass.
Fresh water from the Bonnet Carre Spillway is leading to low salinity levels, putting a stress on the upcoming shrimping season and leaving many residents and people in the seafood industry concerned.
“It also brings concern to me over what’s happening with the spillways,” said Andi Oustalet, a judge for the boat competition.
The negative impact on saltwater wildlife is why many say the blessing is more important than ever.
“We will survive this. We will get beyond this and we’ll be back again as a strong Mississippi Gulf Coast with a vibrant seafood industry," said Oustalet.
The Brandi Michelle won this year’s award for most decorative boat.
