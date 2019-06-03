Remembering Hurricane Camille half a century later

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some hurricanes aren’t remembered much after the time they make landfall. But some hurricanes create damage so severe they’re remembered for generations.
Hardly anyone will ever forget Hurricane Katrina, which hit in 2005 and of course, Hurricane Camille in 1969.
In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Camille, the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum put together an exhibition to remember Camille and the people who survived the killer storm.
Camille at 50 is dedicated to the memory of lives lost, incomprehensible destruction and unyielding resilience after the hurricane made landfall August 17, 1969. The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi has unveiled the display to mark the beginning of hurricane season. The exhibit is designed to evoke emotions.
“Powerful, powerful emotions. You can’t ever lose sight of the fact that 259 lives were lost," said Kim Ross, President of the Museum Board. "That’s gut wrenching. Then there were thousands of thousands of homes destroyed, people displaced, families split apart. And yet in the end, the strength of those people helped everyone rally and put things back together.”
This exhibition brings together accounts from so many different sources.
Local businessman RJ Deno donated reproductions of his collection of newspaper articles documenting Camille. Interactive stories of survival and remembrance are recorded on At&T phone banks, which was the only form of communications after the storm.
The exhibit also seizes the opportunity to remind people, with hurricane season in full swing, to be prepared and vigilant.
“You can’t take this for granted. You can’t look away and not be prepared for your property, family and those you love,” Ross said.
Camille at 50 features panels of photographs showing the devastation in each of the coastal cities. The exhibit will be up at the museum through hurricane season, which ends November 30.
