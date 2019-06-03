New occupational cancer law for first responders still has a battle ahead

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The signing last week of the new first responders law designed to help pay to treat occupational cancer was a ceremony, but it belied the battle it took to get there led by the bill’s author, Sen. Joel Carter.
“This bill was dead at least seven times,” he said. “The stress was immense. Because I’m one of those guys, I’m a fighter, and when I want to get something done, I’m going to do whatever it takes to get it done. And not passing this bill was not an option.”
The bill had to make it out alive from two Senate committees and two House committees.
“Normally when that happens, your bill is dead,” he said. “It’s impossible to get your bill out of two committees by deadline and get it out on the floor.”
It took Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney by surprise.
“I really didn’t think it was going to pass this year,” he said. “But we were happy that it got in front of the Senate and the House to let them understand what we were trying to do.”
Boney knows the battle continues.
“Is this the cure-all? No,” he said. “Is this the answer? No. But it’s the beginning. It’s the first chapter in the story.”
Carter’s inspiration for pushing so hard is a long-time family friend, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.
Why?
“Because I have cancer,” Sullivan said. “I was diagnosed last year with lymphoma.”
It was news no one wants to hear.
“That wasn’t in the game plan. It wasn’t something that I anticipated,” he said. “It wasn’t something that was going to happen to me. It always happens to the other person, as they say.”
While this law in its current state does not apply to those previously diagnosed with cancer, Sullivan is more interested in what can be done for future first responders.
“You want that new firefighter and that family to feel comfortable that they’re going to be protected and be taken care of," he said.
The new law provides coverage for occupational cancer only. It will provide a $35,000 payout to those who qualify to help pay for treatments that workers compensation insurance won’t cover.
Cities and counties will be responsible to pay for the coverage, and that’s why, Carter said, there was pushback.
“This isn’t going to be optional. This coverage is mandatory,” he said. “We are going to take care of our first responders. At some point, you’ve got to set back and do the right thing.”
Carter credited his fellow legislators for helping to get the bills passed and into law. He said he will work with the insurance commission to find funding sources to relieve cities and counties of the financial burden, and he’s committed to do that next legislative session and to have the bill become effective next year.
By the way, Sullivan said he has not missed a day of work and that his cancer is treatable with just maintenance chemotherapy.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.