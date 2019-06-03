Juvenile curfew enforcement begins Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The city of New Orleans will begin enforcing a juvenile curfew Monday.
The ordinance will prohibit minors ages 16 and younger from being out past 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
The curfew extends to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Anyone found to be in violation of the curfew will be taken to the Covenant House until they’re picked up by a parent or guardian.
The curfew will be lifted at 6 a.m.
The ordinance is one of the measures Mayor Cantrell hopes will help prevent juvenile crime.
Teens are not allowed to drive unless they are with a parent or legal guardian.
If a juvenile is in the custody of their parents or legal guardian, the curfew does not apply. However, they must remain in their custody at all times.
Penalties will apply to the parents or legal guardians after a juvenile is picked up for curfew violations three times in a calendar year. At which time, a summons to juvenile court is issued.
