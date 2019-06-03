Father graduates alongside his two sons at William Carey University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over a three day span in the middle of May, William Carey University hosted six commencement ceremonies. In one of the first ceremonies, Reuben Fitzgerald McCon graduated alongside his two sons - Reuben Perez McCon and Neuman Fitzgerald McCon.
Reuben McCon received his bachelor’s degree in general studies with an emphases in physical education and psychology, while his sons received master’s degrees, Reuben in health administration and education and Neuman in biomedical science.
The boy’s mother and Reuben’s wife, Dr. Angela Jupiter-McCon, earned a doctorate in nursing administration and education from William Carey in 2014.
“So, yes, I guess you could say we are a Carey family," said Dr. Angela Jupiter-McCon. "Our third and final son is just 14 years old, and that’s the only reason he doesn’t have a Carey degree!”
As a young man, Reuben McCon attended junior college, but ended up joining the Navy when money ran low. During his time there, he attended aviation school and became an airplane mechanic.
After a 20-year military career, McCon went back to college to, “finish what I started 30 years ago. I needed to set an example for my boys.”
“It was a blessing from God for me, my sons and my wife, onstage in her academic regalia, to be together for this milestone,” McCon continued.
Dr. Angela Jupiter-McCon said that it was important for the McCon men to graduate together, saying, “In this day in age when we have so many negative stereotypes about African American males, we wanted to show that there are educated, productive families in every race."
She finished adding, "We hope we can serve as inspiration to others that with the Lord, nothing is impossible. It is through Him, through the love of Christ and each other, that anything we achieve is possible.”
