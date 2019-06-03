Eight killed in head-on collision in Kemper County, Miss.

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Eight people were killed in a crash early Monday morning in Kemper County.
According to Sheriff James Moore, a box truck and passenger van hit each other head-on at 3:16 a.m. on Highway 16 just east of Scooba. The crash happened near Lovers Lane Road.
In an interview with the Associated Press on the road shoulder near the crash site, Alejandro Estrejo Resendiz said he was driving the passenger van.
According to the AP, Resendiz said he was in his lane and tried to avoid the truck, but could not.
He added that the crash happened on a curve near a small bridge while the group of workers in the van drove to Monroeville, Alabama, for jobs cutting trees. The truck reportedly pushed the van backward into the guardrail, where it stopped.
The driver of the Penske truck was not injured. The identities of the deceased victims have not been released at this time.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved. (Some information obtained from the Associated Press.)