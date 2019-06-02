World reacts to death of legendary New Orleans Chef Leah Chase

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Legendary Chef Leah Chase passed away at 96 on Saturday. People shared their thoughts on social media about her life:
RIP Mrs. Leah Chase — The Queen of Creole Cuisine! #NewOrleansLegend #DookyChase #Chef #LeahChase 🙏🏾
Ms. Leah Chase, Queen of Creole Cuisine RIP. A Restauranteur, Civil Rights Leader, and World Renowned Chef. Her restaurant Dooky Chase is where the Civil Rights Movement strategy was continuously coordinated. The destination of the Freedom Riders, Creation of SCLC. American Icon pic.twitter.com/7u27IFs5yC— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 2, 2019
Leah Chase was a legend, an icon and an inspiration. It is impossible to overstate what she meant to our City and to our community. At Dooky Chase’s Restaurant: she made creole cuisine the cultural force that it is today. pic.twitter.com/MSFaNdLvsx— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 2, 2019
Leah Chase. Legend. What a life. What an amazing force.— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 2, 2019
If you don’t know her story please read this... https://t.co/HUcLBWaPtU
“If you can eat with someone you can learn from them and when you learn from someone you can make big changes. We changed the course of America in this restaurant over bowls of gumbo. We can talk to each other and relate to each other when we eat together.” - #LeahChase #rip pic.twitter.com/BJn7fUseee— Foodie Films Podcast (@Foodie_Films) June 2, 2019
In my time on the @BBCFoodProg one interview stands out more than all others & that was with #LeahChase legendary New Orleans chef & civil rights icon who has passed away aged 96. Here’s her story: https://t.co/u0QpCjtwFd @ottolenghi @JLQuoVadis @GuildFoodWriter @SheilaDillon— Dan Saladino (@DanSaladinoUK) June 2, 2019
Our hearts are broken. #RipLeahChase #LeahChase pic.twitter.com/Lmx8PbDYMf— Michael W. Twitty (@KosherSoul) June 2, 2019
I would pay her a visit, always driving her crazy bringing cameras into her kitchen. This photo is from June 29, 2017. #LeahChase and I sat down for an amazing conversation, which I will share with y’all on Monday on #rolandmartinunfiltered. 2/ pic.twitter.com/vRWRdqrjmf— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) June 2, 2019
My condolences to the entire Chase Family on the passing of #LeahChase yesterday.— JP Morrell (@JPMorrell) June 2, 2019
She was such a central figure in New Orleans history, on every front, & freely shared her wisdom and insight with everyone.
There will never be another like her & I'm better having known her. pic.twitter.com/8PaMjwyfDA
Leah Chase was a warm and gracious woman who connected with New Orleanians through one of our shared passions — food. This was at her famous Holy Thursday lunch last year, just one of many traditions she shared with the whole city. My condolences to the entire Chase family. pic.twitter.com/Ujw5Wt1k21— Joseph I. Giarrusso III (@CmGiarrusso) June 2, 2019
Leah Chase was a great lady that cared about everyone. President Bush and I had lunch with her after Katrina. With all New Orleans was dealing with, she was worried about the people of Plaqumines parish getting food. A loving caring lady and will be missed by the world. https://t.co/43VfjO5VXd— Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) June 2, 2019
Leah Chase was the epitome of a remarkable woman. Brilliant and brave. Tough, yet so gracious. She made a difference, she changed lives. Was a role model to me and to countless others. What a tremendous legacy she leaves behind. RIP my dear friend. Job well done. pic.twitter.com/dBWNncCGLN— Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) June 2, 2019
Saddened to learn of the passing of Leah Chase. I was with her family earlier this year and I send them my deepest condolences. They spoke of her civil rights activism, love of family, and passion for food. The Queen of Creole Cuisine will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/Vou1wEUXaA— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 2, 2019
Mrs. Leah is a legend, the real Queen of Creole cuisine. More important than her cooking, she fed our collective souls with her wisdom, humor and faith. It’s hard to imagine New Orleans without her. We send our deepest condolences to the Chase family. pic.twitter.com/XhurDd3FBj— Mitch Landrieu (@MitchLandrieu) June 2, 2019
Today we mourn the loss a true New Orleans icon, Mrs. Leah Chase...Owner and Chief chef of Dooky Chase Restaurant. A world renowned “must eat” destination for residents, Tourist, Stars, Royalty and United States Presidents! RIP Mrs. Chase!🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fsE3FStpb9— Senator Troy Carter (@TROYSEE) June 2, 2019
Thanking God for Leah Chase this morning! Loved her spirit and constant counsel. #Classlady No matter when I saw her, she always offered positivity and words of wisdom. Such a Blessing to so many. Keeping the family in prayer. ❤️🙏🏽 #nolalove @danampeterson pic.twitter.com/IWyzSycMLC— KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) June 2, 2019
New Orleans, and the entire state of Louisiana, has suffered a great loss with the passing of World-renowned chef, Mrs. Leah Chase.— Cedric Richmond (@CedricRichmond) June 2, 2019
As the heart and soul of New Orleans, https://t.co/ToAS8y7qf5#Icon #LeahChase #DookyChase#NewOrleans #Legend pic.twitter.com/fd1GtUjO8J
A chef and civil rights activist, often referred to as the Queen of Creole Cuisine, Leah Chase was truly an original. She was born into poverty and became a household name due to her unwavering commitment, hard work, and optimism. Mrs. Chase touched the lives of so many. pic.twitter.com/NPfkXO5XL5— JaredCBrossett (@JaredCBrossett) June 2, 2019
Leah Chase was more than a famed restauranteur—with a good bowl of gumbo & her warm smile, she taught us to be better people while confronting the challenges of our times as a civil rights activist & an inspiration as New Orleans rebuilt after Katrina. She will be sadly missed. https://t.co/oubomODM8m— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 2, 2019
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Ms. Leah Chase. Thank you for your culinary legacy and your continued support. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Z1Ql6yUGuy— Antoine's Restaurant (@AntoinesNOLA) June 2, 2019
She was the most gracious hostess, and a stalwart supporter of the @NatUrbanLeague and @urbanleaguela #LeahChase pic.twitter.com/f5f830HKY1— Marc Morial (@MARCMORIAL) June 2, 2019
Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our dear friend. Leah Chase led a remarkable life as a wife, mother, grandmother and trailblazing entrepreneur who believed in treating everyone with dignity and respect. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/xxTyVDIfnc— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 2, 2019
I admired Leah Chase and enjoyed spending time, getting restaurant advice from her. So much so that I chose her to be the inaugural winner of the @friedchcknfest Culinary Icon award. Thank you, Leah. I will miss you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VUGnXkUNac— Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) June 2, 2019
Leah Chase was a culinary cultural treasure, not only to New Orleans but to the world. I will always remember her larger-than-life persona. She will be sadly missed. pic.twitter.com/qq0u9eDlP4— Kristin G. Palmer (@kgislesonpalmer) June 2, 2019
Thank you for giving graciously of your time and knowledge to support of @NichollsCJFCI and @NichollsState. Sending lots of love to the family of the Queen of Creole herself, Mrs Leah Chase. ❤️ #LeahChase pic.twitter.com/9YrXFRYDKh— Chef John Folse Culinary Institute (@NichollsCJFCI) June 2, 2019
New Orleans lost a culinary icon, Leah Chase, yesterday, but her influence went far beyond food. Rest In Peace Leah Chase pic.twitter.com/zNrxploeiF— Rebirth Brass Band (@RebirthBB) June 2, 2019
Saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Leah Chase at 96 years old. This is a photo of Aisha and my daughters Dominique and Ashley with her in her New Orleans Resturant #DookyChase. May she Rest in Power pic.twitter.com/NGbUTXQPg4— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 2, 2019
