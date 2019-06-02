Tropical moisture could increase rain chances late-week; may prolong Mississippi River flooding

Depending on the timing of the cold front and how organized the tropical system will be, it is possible remnant moisture could interact with the cold front to bring heavy rain to the central part of the country. Many of these areas are still dealing with major river flooding and all of that water flows into the Mississippi river, which eventually dumps into the Gulf of Mexico. Any additional rain in those areas could prolong flooding along the Mississippi river, potentially resulting in a longer period of fresh water intrusion in the Gulf. It is too early to say if that scenario will play out.