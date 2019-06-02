Thousands of visitors enjoy a weekend on the Coast for Battle at the Beach, Jeepin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The summer tourism season is already revving up on the Coast.
Finishline Performance Karting in Biloxi was busy all weekend for the Rok Cup USA Battle at the Beach. Christy Cottrell flew in from Akron, Ohio, for the competition, and she was impressed with her first visit to the Coast.
“I love it. Where else can you race and oversee the ocean? It doesn’t get any better than that. We don’t even get that in Daytona,” she said.
The competition kept drivers and teams busy, but as it winds down, some of them hope to squeeze in at least a taste of the Coast before they leave.
“There’s lot of casinos, and we’ve seen lots of great restaurants. We look forward to going and finding some out," said Sean Fullerton, a visitor from Oklahoma. “I think we’re going to go to the beach later this afternoon, and see some more of Biloxi, but otherwise, the city did a great job, and we’ve enjoyed it."
A little farther east in Biloxi, jeeps filled the parking lot of the The Blind Tiger for the final day of Jeepin’ the Coast. The four-day event drew in around 1,500 jeepers from all over to experience coastal Mississippi from Bay St. Louis to Biloxi.
Donnie Moss is from Dothan, Alabama, just a few hours away, but this is his first time visiting Mississippi.
“Great people. Beautiful city. I recommend it to everybody passing through. You need to stop in here and check it out," he said.
For those who call the Coast home, it’s the camaraderie they get to build with jeepers from everywhere that makes the event truly special.
“Everybody sitting here behind us is people that we’ve met among the years during Jeepin’, and now we’re all long-time friends," said Sarah Lyons.
For many of the weekend’s visitors, it sounded like this won’t be their last time on the Coast.
“I really enjoyed myself. I have, and I will be back next year for 2020,” said Nicole Rankin.
