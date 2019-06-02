Republican candidates address Jackson County voters

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Republican candidates for state and county offices made a stop in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.
The candidates spoke to a crowd of voters at Indian River RV Park to share why they believe they should be elected in the upcoming primaries.
They touched on issues including pro-life legislation, criminal justice reform and the opioid epidemic. Many of them also expressed their goals to make sure conservative values are represented on all levels of government.
Many attendees hope events like this inspire young voters to head to the polls.
“We need our young people to get more invovled with our system,” said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. “It is the greatest system in the world. Just doing things like this is absolutely wonderful.”
Missisippi’s primary election is scheduled for August 6.
