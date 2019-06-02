Heating up for Sunday

It’s going to be hot again! Highs along the coast will be in the low 90s. The mid to upper 90s are possible north of I-10. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but rain chances will be slim. We’ll be dry and clear tonight with lows in the 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and hot with highs in the 90s. Rain chances will be slim.
More moisture is expected to move in on Wednesday, and we’ll have a slightly better chance for rain. Highs will be near 90.
In the tropics, we’re watching a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche that may develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm. It looks like this will move along the coast of Mexico. Some of the moisture from this system may be steered in our direction by Thursday and Friday. This will increase our rain chances for the end of the week.
