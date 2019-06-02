Gulfport man dead after being hit by car while trying to cross Hwy 49

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is dead after being hit by a car on Highway 49 in Gulfport, authorities said.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 27-year-old Kiwuan Hamilton. He was pronounced on scene by American Medical Response.
Switzer said Hamilton was trying to cross the highway near Russell Boulevard on his bicycle when he was struck by a Dodge Charger traveling in the southbound lanes.
Officials responded just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
Switzer said neither the driver nor passenger of the vehicle showed any signs of injury or impairment.
Traffic on Highway 49 on was stopped while authorities responded and performed accident reconstruction, but at least one lane of travel was reopened by 7:30 p.m.
