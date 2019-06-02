Comeback Coolers hosts inaugural Beach Bash to gather donations for people affected by natural disasters

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds came out to Ocean Springs Yacht Club to celebrate the Comeback Coolers’ first ever fundraising event.
Heather Eason founded Comeback Coolers because she still remembers how she felt after Hurricane Katrina. With every little act of kindness helping her smile, she wanted to try and do the same for those affected each year by a new natural disaster, whether it be the flooding that struck Livingston Parish or one of the hurricanes that wreaked havoc on the East coast.
So, Comeback Coolers came to life.
“This is the Comeback Coolers inaggural Beach Bash. So, this is the very first fundraiser we have ever done before a storm,” said founder Heather Eason.
The organization has been busy. Gathering goods and drinks to fill coolers for citizens in Texas, Louisiana and Florida, as well as North and South Carolina.
“It is hard to explain what it all means to me. The thought that you can do something little. This is more than a cooler. This is bringing hope and inspiration to people and letting them know there are people that care,” said Eason.
With each act of kindness, the organization grows. Many of those they helped through the years made their way down to Ocean Springs Saturday night for the fundraiser.
“We just wanted to help out. We were kind of the first one to get a cooler down in Denham Springs," said Amber Naquin. "So, when they were collecting for Texas, I think we got 25 to 30 coolers together.”
Naquin and her family helped several collections since then, and they aren’t the only ones who were touched enough to come out and support at the fundraiser. The large turnout from across the southeast touched Eason.
“It is pretty amazing to me whats happened here. And to have these people travel so far because what it means to them is much bigger than me or you. It is reeally something that is from God,” said Eason.
