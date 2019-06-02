Biloxi beats D’Iberville in 2019 Great Biloxi Schooner Mayor’s Cup

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Biloxi took the crown as the winner of the 2019 Great Biloxi Schooner Mayor’s Cup Saturday.
Biloxi reclaimed the title from the D’Iberville team, who came at a close second as the two groups sailed classic schooners across the Missisippi Sound.
The race started around noon from the Schooner pier. Spectators watched from the dock as the boats cut through the water and raced to the finish line. Mayor FoFo Gilich says he’s proud of his team’s win and the chance to ride the historic vessel.
The seafood capital of the world was built around this kind of hull and this kind of shrimping experience. So, it’s good the seafood industry, the maritime museum crew and yacht club got the boats back in the water," said Mayor Gilich.
The trophy presentation was held at the Fais Do-Do on Saturday night. The annual regatta was sponsored by the Biloxi Bay Chamber of Commerce.
