Annual Feed the Need celebration kicks off in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The 6th annual Feed the Need celebration kicks off Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Government Street grocery in Ocean Springs.
The local event will feature a fish fry, live music and plenty more! There’s something for everyone in the family, including a kids section, raffle baskets and a silent auction.
Tickets are now $25. Each ticket gives you all day admission and a fried fish plate.
All proceeds go to The Lord is My Help, a non-profit soup kitchen in the community.
