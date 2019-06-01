Sen. Thad Cochran’s legacy will live on at Gulfport church

“Thad has forever been the gentlest soul, full of compassion and passion, and we kind of modeled his desire to help Mississippi, and we want to help this community, this is our focus. We work right here where we see the need and we can get involved and helping it be met,” Stanley said. “Because we get to know the children and know what their needs are. We buy an awful lot of eye glasses and dental work and Christmas and Thanksgiving and Easter for the families that really need it. We try to meet a broad array of various needs.”