Sen. Thad Cochran’s legacy will live on at Gulfport church

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sen. Thad Cochran’s legacy will live in many ways across the state of Mississippi, and one location is The Nourishing Place in Gulfport. The community church was listed in Cochran’s obituary as one of three preferred charities for memorial donations.
Jane Stanley has operated the Nourishing Place for 22 years in the Magnolia Grove community.
“We’re just here to be kind, to everybody, and we’re often called ‘The Hugging Church’ because you don’t enter this place on Sunday or Tuesday without getting hugs, whether you want to be hugged or not, and that’s kind of fun, it’s upbeat,” Stanley said.
Stanley met Cochran when they were students together at Ole Miss.
Four years ago, she officiated the wedding between Cochran and Kay Webber in 2015. Both have been steadfast supporters of the ministry, even attending services at the church off of Hewes Avenue when they were in town.
“Thad has forever been the gentlest soul, full of compassion and passion, and we kind of modeled his desire to help Mississippi, and we want to help this community, this is our focus. We work right here where we see the need and we can get involved and helping it be met,” Stanley said. “Because we get to know the children and know what their needs are. We buy an awful lot of eye glasses and dental work and Christmas and Thanksgiving and Easter for the families that really need it. We try to meet a broad array of various needs.”
Stanley sees a lasting connection between the work she does and Cochran’s legacy.
“It’s so vitally important, and the children, we want them to learn to read, but first and foremost we want them to have confidence, and if there was ever a confident person, it was Senator Cochran. And we tell the children that you can be anything if you believe in yourself, believe in a goal, have hope, work hard, and they respond to that, it is really neat.”
Stanley paused and thought about the loss of a friend.
“We’re going to miss him a lot,” she said.
