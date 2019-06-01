Medium chance for tropical development in southern Gulf of Mexico

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Hurricane season is here and the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is already keeping a close eye on a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche, which is in the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center has given this disturbance a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 2-5 days. If a tropical storm forms, it would be the second named storm of the season and would be called “Barry.”
Where is it going?
The disturbance is moving towards the Mexico coastline and being steered by a large area of high pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Latest model trends curve the area of low-pressure northwest along the coast of Mexico by the end of the weekend then into south Texas between June 3-5th.
Will it impact South Mississippi?
There is a lot of uncertainty beyond the middle of next week but, some forecast data suggest left over moisture from this disturbance could interact with a weak cold front by the end of the week (June 6-10th) to bring increased rain chances to South Mississippi. Who sees that and exactly how much is too early to say.
Could this impact the salinity levels in the Mississippi Sound?
Depending on the timing of the cold front and how organized the tropical system will be, it is possible remnant moisture could interact with the cold front to bring heavy rain to the central part of the country. Many of these areas are still dealing with major river flooding and all of that water flows into the Mississippi river, which eventually dumps into the Gulf of Mexico. Any additional rain in those areas could prolong flooding along the Mississippi river, potentially resulting in a longer period of fresh water intrusion in the Gulf. It is too early to say if that scenario will play out.
