Jeepin’ the Coast takes over Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of jeeps in all styles, year models and colors seemed to have overtaken the roads in coastal Mississippi.
"I apologize wholeheartedly for the traffic issues we are having right now," said Jennifer Moran, one of the event's creators.
Moran was expecting about 1,000 jeeps, but she thinks this year’s number is closer to about 1,500.
“I never dreamed that there would be this many jeeps out here at one time,” she said.
Saturday’s events were all concentrated in Long Beach where the city’s leaders didn’t see it as a hassle. Amid the revving of so many engines, they could hear just one thing.
“All you can hear is the dollar sign,” said Long Beach Alderman at Large Donald Frazer.
Frazer thinks that having traffic slow down near the downtown area is good for business because it forces the drivers to focus on what's around them.
“They will stay and spend some money. That is great. That is everything we want,” Frazer said.
It’s everything the Jeepers want, too.
“Every year it keeps growing. Last year we didn’t have too many vendors,” said Joseph Cramer, a visitor from Louisiana.
A new addition this year was the vendors village staged just few blocks away from the beach. Booths were set up where you could buy custom lights, foot pegs, flag poles and many other jeep add-ons.
Of all of the other car events in the country, the attendees believe they have nothing on Jeepin’ the Coast.
“This is the one I really, I really love coming to this one. I mean who can’t love the beach,” Cramer said.
“We won’t apologize for our town, for what our treasures are,” Frazer added.
The weekend events conclude Sunday with the cruise out from Long Beach Harbor to Biloxi’s Blind Tiger.
