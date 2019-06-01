Familiar face in Long Beach leads team that helped discover last slave ship to come to America

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Maxim van Norden wears many hats.
When he isn’t running his family’s restaurant, he’s a professor at the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Ocean Sciences and Engineering.
“We have the only hydrographic survey program, league program in the United States,” he said.
In April 2018, the school’s director chose him to lead the project of a lifetime.
“Monty (Graham) asked me to put a team together of students and faculty to go out and search for the Clotilda," he said.
The task was to identify wreckage of what was believed to be the last slave ship to come to America.
“Of course part of that research is first of all putting all the equipment and software together,” van Norden said.
His group of researchers teamed up with Alabama journalist Ben Raines on the quest through the Mobile River.
“You do a systematic pattern. It’s like mowing the grass, mapping it with sonar systems for depth as well as imagery," van Norden said.
He said the team found 50 potential signs of wreckage, relying on high tech equipment and historical items including a captain’s log.
“We kind of narrowed it down to what we thought was the Clotilda based on the size of the Clotilda and the fact that it was made out of wood,” he said.
He realized the scale of their findings after the rush of attention from national media outlets.
“When the news stories came out on National Geographic, I was like this is pretty big, yeah," van Norden said.
Van Norden said the impact on descendants that live around Mobile, Alabama is even greater.
“Because they only came over fairly late, 1860. They probably have great-grandparents who still remember that period of time and are able to trace their roots back to Africa," van Norden said.
He hopes the discovery will give people a better understanding of American history.
“It makes me feel good about what I was able to accomplish, my team and I were able to accomplish. It’s certainly one of the higher points in my career, yeah," he said.
Officials said they are working on a plan to preserve the site where the ship was located.
