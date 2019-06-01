Engines roar as Rok Cup USA comes to Finishline Performance Karting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cunning drivers making their way around the 17-turn road course at an average speed of 50 miles per hour is what you will find this weekend at the Finishline Performance Karting in Biloxi.
The Battle at the Beach is part of the Rok Cup USA racing series.
“The most exciting part is you’re pretty much two inches off the ground and everything just feels faster," said Davide Greco, a driver for PSLKarting.com “In a sport like this, fear is not an option. If you are scared, then it’s the wrong sport for you.”
“If you don’t like adrenaline, you’re not going to enjoy it because you have to be ready to make a very risky move at any time,” said Camryn Reed, a driver for REM racing.
Ron Ebersole, announcer for Rok Cup USA, said this is a different kind of racing.
“I think you’ll find it to be not the old go karts that we remember as kids. Come out and see the talent of these young drivers,” he said.
Races will be held 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Finishline Performance Karting on Highway 90 in Biloxi.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.