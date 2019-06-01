Celebrate Sisters inspires girls to ‘live the dream'

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - To Jalarna and Jawanda Grant, there’s no such thing as can’t.
They’re the founders of the Celebrate Sisters Foundation, a nonprofit that mentors girls ages 10 to 21 on the Mississippi and Louisiana Gulf Coast.
“We do a lot of collaborative activities with them, teamwork, helping them to learn to work with each other, dealing with different personalities, things that will help them as they pursue their higher education as well as careers," said Jawanda Grant.
The sisters said it’s their way of giving young girls the same support they had to pursue their dreams. As part of that, each year, they select a high school graduate to receive a $500 book scholarship.
This year’s recipient is Armani Beasley. The incoming LSU freshman was honored at Saturday’s second Scholarship Ceremony. The theme of the ceremony was “Living the Dream.”
“I’m just so excited to start school, and I’m very thankful for this scholarship because big or little, help is definitely important," Beasley said.
For last year's recipient Vianna Benjamin, the scholarship became more than just financial support.
“It just inspired me to follow my dreams. Seeing them do that and helping their community, I aspire to do the same thing as well, and it just pushed me to keep going, especially to seeing someone who looks just like me who did the same thing," Benjamin said.
The ceremony was also a fundraiser as Jawanda and Jalarna work to grow the scholarship into a full-tuition scholarship. They said they’ll do whatever it takes to help young ladies live the dream.
“A lot of times I didn’t have a person in my profession to help me along the way, so it’s just good for us to give back and know that, we went through this, and we can help them as well," said Jalarna Grant.
Professionals interested in connecting with the organization as a mentor, or anyone interested in donating can visit the Celebrate Sisters Facebook.
