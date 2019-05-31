VIDEO: Woody’s opens its doors to new restaurant in Ocean Springs, demolishes old building

Demolition crews knocked down the old Woody's Roadhouse in Ocean Springs Friday morning. The new restaurant was opened last week. (Source: Photo Woody's Roadhouse)
By Lindsay Knowles | May 31, 2019 at 10:05 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 11:12 AM

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Out with the old!

Woody’s Roadhouse has officially opened the doors to their new restaurant in Ocean Springs and are in the process of demolishing their old building. Demo on the property, which is located on Highway 90 across from the AT&T Call Center, began first thing Friday morning.

After months of construction, Woody’s opened its new restaurant last week. It’s located directly behind where the original Woody’s was.

The newly-constructed restaurant sports a modern look with its exposed piping. However, the pops of color throughout give it a warm, welcoming vibe.

Once the old building is removed, Woody’s said it will be paved to allow for more customer parking. For now, customers can park in the rear of the building, which can be accessed by coming in off Ocean Springs Road or from the front of the building on the east side of the property.

The upstairs and patio part of the restaurant is expected to open next weekend.

