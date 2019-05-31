Two bondsmen shot in Moss Point in critical, but stable, condition

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - We are continuing to learn more after a bail bondsman and his partner were shot late Tuesday night in Moss Point.
The victims are both still in critical condition, said authorities. However, as of Thursday night, they were both stable and conscious.
Investigators are headed to Jackson to interview the two victims, said Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley. Hopefully those interviews will shed more light on the motive for the shooting. At this time, no suspects have been identified or arrested.
Authorities said the man and woman were sitting in the parking lot at Olivet Baptist Church on Frederick Street. The pair were reportedly trying to serve a warrant on someone.
According to Ashley, a dark blue car with at least two people inside pulled up behind the bondsmen’s vehicle. The suspects got out of the vehicle and some sort of conversation ensued before 17 shots were fired.
“We don’t believe the car just pulled up and started shooting,” said Ashley.
Police are still looking for clues and tips, including any information that can lead them to the suspects’ vehicle, which was described as a dark blue, older model, four-door sedan with chrome rims.
In addition to trying to find witnesses who live or may have been in the area at the time of the shooting, Ashley said social media is also helping investigators gather information.
Anyone with information about this crime or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Moss Point Police Detective Kevin Johnson at 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online.
