Supak Nears History In Career Long Shutout Start

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - In front of a raucous Thursday night crowd at MGM Park, Biloxi Shuckers RHP Trey Supak (W, 6-2) came one out from throwing a no-hitter in a 3-0 Shuckers (30-23) victory over the Tennessee Smokies (26-26). The Brewers #11 prospect hurled 8.2 innings, a new career high, and allowed just one hit while not walking a batter and striking out four.
Supak started his night by retiring the first nine batters in a row, including three of his four strikeouts. Clayton Daniel reached on fielding error by Jake Gatewood to lead off the fourth, but Supak utilized his defense to get around the baserunner, inducing two flyouts and a groundout to depart the inning facing only one over the minimum.
The La Grange, Texas native worked to weak contact all night, getting 12 groundouts and 10 flyouts during his start. Requisite for a no-hit bid, Supak got some stellar plays from his defense, including a leaping catch by Luis Aviles Jr. at short in the first, a diving catch by Joantgel Segovia in right field the fourth, and a great throw from deep in the hole by Aviles for the last out in the top of the eighth.
Sitting at 105 pitches, Supak came out to pitch the ninth for the Shuckers. The 22-year-old forced a flyout to left field from Connor Myers and a groundout to second by Gioskar Amaya, bringing him one out away from a no-hitter. Daniel stepped to the plate and lined a 1-1 pitch into centerfield that fell to the turf just out of the reach of a diving Trent Grisham, giving the Smokies their lone hit of the night. After Supak departed to a standing ovation, RHP Luke Barker (S, 5) retired Viamel Machin to seal the Shuckers seventh shutout victory.
Biloxi’s offense gave Supak all the run support he needed in the first three innings. Patrick Leonard singled home Aviles in the first, Aviles drove in a runner with a fielder’s choice in the second and Weston Wilson delivered a sacrifice fly off LHP Justin Steele (L, 0-5) in the third to put Biloxi in front 3-0.
The Shuckers continue their five-game series with the Tennessee Smokies on Friday night at 6:35 pm. Biloxi will send RHP Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 0.64) to the mound against Smokies RHP Thomas Hatch (2-5, 5.59).