Supak Nears History In Career Long Shutout Start

Sitting at 105 pitches, Supak came out to pitch the ninth for the Shuckers. The 22-year-old forced a flyout to left field from Connor Myers and a groundout to second by Gioskar Amaya, bringing him one out away from a no-hitter. Daniel stepped to the plate and lined a 1-1 pitch into centerfield that fell to the turf just out of the reach of a diving Trent Grisham, giving the Smokies their lone hit of the night. After Supak departed to a standing ovation, RHP Luke Barker (S, 5) retired Viamel Machin to seal the Shuckers seventh shutout victory.