Raising premier queen honey bees in Mississippi

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Scientists are concerned that the bee population is dropping, and that could be a crisis.
An organic bee farm in Jackson County is raising strong queen bees and shipping to other beekeepers around the world. Troy and Susan Butts are professional beekeepers. They raise bees, and yes, the insect is classified as livestock on this bee farm in Jackson County.
The crew is busy working in the bee yard, known as an apiary or bee yard. Butts’ Bees is the name of the company, and this is as pure as it gets. No pesticides or chemicals of any kind are used.
“We rely on hygienic behavior. This is organic management. We use all organically managed apiaries,” Troy Butts said.
Butts’ Bees produces raw wild comb honey, bottled honey, raw pollen, beeswax, candles, tinctures, infused honey for cheeses and other honey-based products.
The emphasis is on the queen bee at this apiary. The queen is the most valuable commodity in a bee colony. A bee hive is a sophisticated society based on order.
Butts’ Bees queens are raised in an ideal environment. The queen bees are shipped across the country and around the world. Bees always have been and continue to be productive insects and critical to the environment. Globally, there are more honey bees than other types of bee and pollinating insects, so it is the world’s most important pollinator of food crops. It is estimated that one third of the food that we consume each day relies on pollination mainly by bees.
Bees play an essential role in pollination of commercial crops, with around 80% of the U.S. crop said to be dependent on honey bees. In addition, honey bees play a significant role in the pollination of other important crops such as cotton and flax.
Pesticides and other man-made problems are endangering the bee population, which could have a catastrophic impact on the world’s food supply.
A lot of people have said so go bees, goes the environment.
“There’s that old cartoon where the bees are saying if we go we’re taking you with us, which is very true,” Troy said.
