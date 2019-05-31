Raising premier queen honey bees in Mississippi

Butts’ Bees queens are raised in an ideal environment. The queen bees are shipped across the country and around the world. Bees always have been and continue to be productive insects and critical to the environment. Globally, there are more honey bees than other types of bee and pollinating insects, so it is the world’s most important pollinator of food crops. It is estimated that one third of the food that we consume each day relies on pollination mainly by bees.