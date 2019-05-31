Mississippi Supreme Court issues ruling in capital murder case in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New developments in a capital murder conviction in Hinds County.
22-year-old Gerome Moore was convicted and sentenced to life for the murder of Carolyn Temple during a robbery in 2015 in Jackson. He has won part of his appeal before the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Justices affirm his capital murder conviction but vacate his life sentence. Moore will be resentenced by a jury.
Moore was convicted when he was 19-years-old. According to court documents Moore drove two others to Jackson. They spotted Carolyn Temple leave a store and get in her white Mercedes and decided to tail the car and rob Temple.
Moore handed a loaded .380 handgun to Antwain Dukes. Temple was shot when Dukes and Antreal Jones took her purse in the driveway of a friend's house on Euclid street in the Belhaven Neighborhood. She was also struck in head.
Moore drove them away from the crime scene. Temple died at a hospital a few days later. Moore appealed his conviction and sentence in the case.
